Congresswoman-elect Hinson tests positive for Covid

Ashley Hinson — just elected as Iowa’s next first district congresswoman — has tested positive for Covid.

Hinson, who’s a Republican from Marion, says she feels great, but will quarantine at home until advised to do otherwise by her doctor. Hinson took the test as officials in the District of Columbia asked people coming from Covid hotspots like Iowa to get tested before taking the trip. Hinson will participate in this month’s orientation sessions for new House members virtually.

Hinson’s campaign has announced she will hold a telephone conference call with Iowa reporters tomorrow. It’s described as the first of the weekly media availabilities she promised during the campaign. Hinson was an anchor and reporter for a Cedar Rapids TV station before she was elected to the Iowa House of Representatives. Her term in the U.S. House of Representatives begins in January.