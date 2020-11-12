GOP governor’s legal counsel joins Democratic AG’s office

Radio Iowa

The lawyer who’s been senior legal counsel for Iowa’s Republican governor for nearly two-and-a-half years is going to work for the state’s Democratic attorney general.

Sam Langholz will become an assistant attorney general at the end of this month. In a written statement, Governor Kim Reynolds said Langholz is a brilliant legal mind and she looks forward to watching his career grow in the attorney general’s office. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller described Langholz as a top legal talent who will be a strong advocate for taxpayers.

Langholz was first in his class at the University of Iowa College of Law. Langholz unsuccessfully applied to be appointed by the governor to a vacancy on the Iowa Supreme Court. He has previously served as the state public defender and worked in private practice for the state’s largest law firm.