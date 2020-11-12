Hart seeks complete recount in Iowa’s second congressional district race

Democratic candidate Rita Hart is seeking a complete recount in all 24 counties of Iowa’s second congressional district, where the current tally shows Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks ahead by just 47 votes.

Hart’s campaign manager cites what he calls “consequential errors” that were discovered in Jasper and Lucas Counties in making the request — adding Iowans “deserve to know categorically that their ballots have been accurately counted.”

Secretary of State Pate Pate says he does not certify the election until November 30th, so there are two weeks for the recount, although the second week includes the Thanksgiving holiday.

Election officials are recounting all ballots cast in Lucas County today. Tomorrow, there will be a hand recount of ballots from the precinct in the Lucas County town of Russell where results were not reported until this week.

Miller-Meeks, the Republican candidate in the race, has already claimed victory and was a guest on Fox News this morning discussing prescription drug pricing.