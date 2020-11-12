Petersen stepping down as leader of Iowa Senate Democrats

Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines will be stepping down from that leadership role.

Petersen said in a written statement that her Senate colleagues asked her to stay on, but she will not seek re-election as Minority Leader for the 2021 legislative session. Petersen — the first female floor leader for Democrats in the Iowa Senate — just won re-election to a second term in the chamber.

Petersen quoted author C. JoyBell in her statement, suggesting holding onto something good for you now, may prevent you from getting something better. Petersen acknowledged Iowa Democrats had a “rough Election Night” this year, but Petersen said while the statehouse may be dominated by Republicans she referred to as “Trump loyalists,” she doesn’t see Iowans — in her words “putting up with that type of leadership for much longer.”

The partisan make-up of the Iowa Senate won’t change next year. Republicans will occupy 32 senate seats compared to 18 for Democrats.