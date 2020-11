A child was killed in an accident outside a southwest Iowa school on Monday afternoon.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Woodward Granger High School in Woodward around 3:45.

They say a child had been hit and run over in the school parking lot by an SUV.

A news release says the seven-year-old boy was dead at the scene. He was from Bouton.

The driver was only identified as a 47-year-old from Perry.

There’s no word on any charges.