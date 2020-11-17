Coronavirus deaths in Iowa surpass 2000

As of this morning, the state website tracking coronavirus data shows more than 2000 Iowans have died of Covid.

2024 Iowans have died of the virus since March, when the first cases of Covid was reported in the state. More than half of the Iowans who’ve died were above the age 80 or above. Nearly a quarter were in their 70s and about 16 percent were in their 60s. That means about eight percent of Iowa’s coronavirus pandemic deaths so far have been among Iowans under the age of 60.

The first thousand Iowa deaths from Covid happened in the first five months of the pandemic. It took three months for another thousand deaths to be added to the state’s coronavirus death toll.