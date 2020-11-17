Senator Grassley, third in line to the presidency, has Covid

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Grassley, who is 87 years old, says he feels fine, but was exposed to someone who had the virus, so he got tested. Grassley was in the U.S. Capitol Monday, acting as presiding officer of the Senate and delivering a speech on the senate floor, but he has not revealed when or where the exposure happened.

Grassley said he will work from home until his doctor says it’s safe to return to work in the Capitol. Grassley missed his first vote in 27 years today. His string of 8,927 consecutive votes is a Senate record.

Grassley is the oldest Republican serving in the Senate, so he is the senate president pro tempore and third in line for the presidency, behind the vice president and the speaker of the house.