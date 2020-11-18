Small change found as Second District recount underway

The margin in Iowa’s undecided second congressional district race has changed, by three votes, after ballot recounting started Tuesday in Scott County.

All 24 counties in the district will be recounting the nearly 400,000 ballots cast in the contest over the next 10 days. As of now, Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Democrat Rita Hart by 50 votes.

The recount in Johnson County started this (Wednesday) morning. It may take days for the three-member Recount Boards in some of the district’s larger counties to complete the process.

The secretary of state will certify statewide election results on November 30th. The rechecked results in the second congressional district are due on the weekend after Thanksgiving.