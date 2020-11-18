UNI to open basketball season in Sioux Falls

The UNI men’s basketball team will take part in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota from November 25-27.

The tournament consists of West Virginia, UNI, St. Mary’s, Memphis, Creighton, South Dakota State, Utah State and Wichita State. All twelve games will be aired live on ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU).

The Panthers are scheduled to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers on November 25 at 1 PM CT on ESPN in game 1 in an 8 team bracket format. The two programs met for the first time last season at the Cancun Challenge where the Panthers fell to the Mountaineers 60-55. The Panthers will play either Memphis or St. Mary’s in game two.

SCHEDULE

Nov. 25 (All times CST)

1 p.m. West Virginia vs. UNI

3:30 p.m. St. Mary’s vs. Memphis

6 p.m. Creighton vs. SDSU

8:30 p.m. Utah State vs. Wichita State

Nov. 26

11 a.m. Semifinal No. 1

1:30 p.m. Semifinal No. 2

4:00 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 1

6:30 p.m. Consolation semifinal No. 2