Governor adjusts ban on group fitness activities

Governor Kim Reynolds has modified her ban on certain group fitness activities that she ordered Monday night.

The governor did not order gyms, fitness centers or exercise clubs to close, but her Monday night declaration said “all group fitness activities are prohibited.” Late Wednesday, she changed the proclamation to say that group fitness activities may continue if social distancing is enforced.

Her office had been fielding questions and complaints from facilities that offer exercise classes and yoga sessions. The governor’s adjustment means those kind of activities may continue, if participants are able to stay at least six feet apart while exercising.