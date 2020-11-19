Seasonal layoffs showing up in unemployment claims

More than 6,300 Iowa workers filed an initial claim for unemployment benefits last week.

That’s about 1,100 more first-time claims for unemployment than the previous week. It mirrors the national trend in rising claims for unemployment benefits.

A news release from Iowa Workforce Development did not indicate how many of those job losses were due to the pandemic, but the agency indicated 44% of last week’s claims were from people who said their layoff was not related to Covid.

Officials say November is the start of a four-month period of seasonal layoffs in the construction, landscaping, agriculture, and manufacturing industries.