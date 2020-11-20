Hinson says people expect Trump to be able to pursue ‘legal remedies’

Republican Congresswoman-elect Ashley Hinson of Marion says some Iowans are raising concerns with her about the electoral process. Hinson says President Trump’s legal team should be able to present their evidence in court.

“The cases are proceeding in court. If they have evidence, they’re moving forward. If they don’t, they don’t,” Hinson said this afternoon during a teleconference with Iowa reporters. “I think that’s what people expect and there is still a lot of hesitation from a lot of the people I’m hearing from about the process, so I want things to be fully vetted out with the legal remedies.”

Hinson said she’s ready to work with whomever is sworn in as president on January 20.

Hinson recently tested positive for Covid, although she has not developed symptoms. As a result, she participated in orientation sessions for new members of the House remotely. Hinson will be in D.C. after Thanksgiving and is setting up one-on-one meetings.

“One of the things that I’m most looking to is actually getting out there and meeting with other members of both parties,” Hinson said. “I didn’t get a chance to meet in person with all of our freshman incoming class, so my priority is making sure I’m making those connections and then, if they reach out to me, I’ll take their call…I need to make sure I know what their priorities are and they know what mine are.”

Hinson will take office in January. She defeated Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids in this year’s election.