A 39-year-old man has been arrested and accused of shooting at the federal courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

Federal officials notified Cedar Rapids Police that a man shot flares at the courthouse on Thursday, sparking a brush fire that was quickly doused.

According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals Service, John Miller was arrested this weekend at a home in Cedar Rapids and he faces a charge of reckless use of an incendiary device as well as a parole violation.