Two teens die in rollover crash in Chariton

Two teenager were killed in a crash in south-central Iowa on Sunday evening.

The state patrol says a Jeep tried to make a turn into the path of an oncoming pickup on Highway 34 in Chariton and the pickup broadsided the Jeep.

As it rolled, the Jeep’s driver and both passengers were ejected. Both of those passengers died. Troopers say no one in the Jeep was wearing a seat belt.

The two killed are identified as 15-year-old Katilynn Spicer of Des Moines and 16-year-old Chase Lavely of Chariton.

Troopers say the Jeep’s driver had life-threatening injuries and both people in the pickup were hurt.