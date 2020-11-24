Ninth Iowa inmate died after contracting Covid

State officials say a 59-year-old inmate in the Anamosa State Penitentiary has died, likely from complications related to Covid.

Timothy Christopher Bryant is the ninth inmate from the state prison system to die after contracting Covid. According to an Iowa Department of Correction news release, Bryant died Sunday morning at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he had been transferred several days earlier as his condition began to worsen. Bryant was serving a life sentence for kidnapping and had been in prison for nearly 29 years.

Last week, officials confirmed a staff member at the state women’s prison in Mitchellville had died “with Covid.”