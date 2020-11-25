Monday is deadline for $100,000 unclaimed lottery ticket

An Iowa Lottery ticket with a six-figure prize will expire Monday unless the owner comes forward to collect.

Iowa Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says the Powerball ticket had four numbers and a multiplier that makes it worth $100,000.

“We’re never sure — did someone only check the ticket for the jackpot and when they realized they didn’t win the jackpot they didn’t check any further — or maybe they never even checked this ticket in the first place,” she says.

The ticket was purchased at a Quick Trip convenience store in Des Moines nearly one year ago on November 27th. Neubauer says November 27th falls on a holiday, so the holder of the ticket has until 4 p.m. Monday to claim the prize at one of the Iowa Lottery’s regional offices.

Neubauer says the location of the convenience store raises a lot of possibilities about the owner. The store is on Fleur Drive in Des Moines that is not that far from the Des Moines Airport, so it could be anyone from anywhere. Neubauer says the holiday puts a little more of a time crunch on if the owner finds the ticket and wants to cash it in.

“Lottery offices will be closed Wednesday through Friday of this week for the Thanksgiving holiday. So, it’s more than likely that whoever would have this ticket then would be in a position to have to cash it in on Monday if they figure it out over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend,” according to Neubauer.

She says they do occasionally have prizes that go unclaimed for one reason or another.

The money from unclaimed prizes goes back into the pool to pay other prizes.

The winning numbers on the ticket are: 15-26-37-53-55 and Powerball 21. The Power Play number was 2.