Quarantine over, Grassley back in D.C. office

Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s been cleared by his doctors to return to work after being in quarantine following a positive Covid test earlier this month.

Grassley, who is 87, says “the disease affects people differently,” and he did not experience s symptoms. He took a Covid test after learning he had been exposed to someone else who tested positive for the virus.

In a written statement, Grassley cited “positive…news” about a Covid vaccine, but Grassley said he’ll continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing and he urged Americans to remain vigilant in protecting themselves and others from the virus.

Iowa’s senior senator also said Congress “must do its part and pass long overdue relief legislation to help families, businesses and communities get through this crisis.”