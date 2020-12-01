Iowa couple dies of Covid complications within minutes of one another

A former southwest Iowa sheriff and his wife of 67 years died within minutes of each other last week after contracting Covid. A double memorial graveside service is set for Friday morning at 11 at the Benton Cemetery for 86-year-old Lyle Minnick and his wife, 84-year-old Judy Minnick.

The couple died last Tuesday at Mercy One Hospital in Des Moines due to complications from COVID-19. An obituary states Judy preceded Lyle in death by four minutes.

Lyle Minnick served as Ringgold County Sheriff from 1985 until his retirement in 1999. He served 10 years as a sheriff’s deputy prior to his election as sheriff. His current four-year term on the Ringgold County Board of Supervisors would have ended in a few weeks.

Lyle Minnick also served two years in the U.S. Navy from 1953-to-’55, and worked as a farmer and truck driver. Lyle and Judy Minnick were married in January, 1953. The couple had four children and five grandchildren.

(Reporting by Mike Peterson, KMA, Shenandoah)