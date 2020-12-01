Reynolds appoints Osage utility GM to Iowa Utilities Board

Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a former Republican legislator who’s been managing a northern Iowa utility system to serve on the Iowa Utilities Board.

Josh Byrnes of Osage served six years in the Iowa House. He’s been General Manager of Osage Municipal Utilities since February of 2016. His appointment to be one of three members of the Iowa Utility Board must be confirmed by a two-thirds vote of the Iowa Senate. Byrnes is to replace a state utility regulator who resigned in July to take a job in Colorado.

Byrnes was chairman of the Transportation Committee when he served in the Iowa House. He’s been on the Iowa Association of Municipal Utilities board of directors and currently serves on an American Public Power Association board focused on “Demonstration of Energy and Efficiency Developments”.