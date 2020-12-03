Governor says Iowa likely to get first shipment of Covid vaccine in mid-December

Pending FDA approval, which is expected, Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa’s first shipment of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine should arrive the week of December 13, with the first shipment of Moderna’s vaccine coming the following week. Altogether, she expects 172,000 Iowans will be able to get vaccinated this month.

Hospital employees along with the residents and staff at long-term care facilities will be first to get vaccinated. A second dose is required a few weeks later.

Iowa Department of Human Services director Kelly Garcia joined the governor at a news conference today.

“While this is long-awaited good news, I want to underscore that life will not immediately be back to normal,” Garcia said. “Please continue all the necessary mitigation efforts. Please wear a mask. Minimize or eliminate gatherings. We have winter months ahead and need to ensure our health care workers remain able to provide the highest level of care to Iowans.”

Garcia is assembling a panel of experts to decide how to distribute additional shipments of the vaccine over the coming months.

“While life will not immediately return to normal with this, we do have a sense of a light at the end of the tunnel,” Garcia said.

Garcia told reporters that by mid-2021, there should be enough vaccine available so that all who wish can get a shot.