Ottumwa couple charged in child sexual abuse case

An Ottumwa man and woman face multiple counts of sexual abuse and authorities say the abuse dates back seven years.

Forty-nine-year-old Jesse Harnden has been charged with 85 counts of second and third-degree sexual abuse.

Court records say Harnden started engaging in illegal sex acts with a seven-year-old child in February 2013. Police say the abuse continued until the early months of 2020.

Forty-seven-year-old Heather Mantell is the child’s biological mother and is in a relationship with Harnden. Court documents allege Mantell was aware of the illegal acts occurring between Harnden and her child.

Harnden, Mantell, and the victim all lived in the same residence.

Court records also say that when the child was a teenager, Mantell engaged in illegal sex acts with the victim and Harnden.

Mantell has been charged with child endangerment and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse. Both Harnden and Mantell are currently in the Wapello County Jail.

By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa