Couple accused of kiting $200K in bad checks to buy multiple vehicles

A north-central Iowa couple is accused of buying multiple vehicles with bad checks.

Thirty-nine-year-old Adam L. Schrodt of Fort Dodge and his girlfriend, 37-year-old Tasha L. Becker of Pocahontas, were arrested in Fort Dodge on Tuesday.

The couple was apprehended after the vehicle they were driving was reported stolen in Urbandale after they allegedly wrote a bad check to a dealership there.

The couple is accused of writing over $200,000 worth of bad checks to purchase vehicles from multiple dealerships throughout north central Iowa.

Both Schrodt and Becker face charges of first degree theft, first degree fraudulent practice and ongoing criminal conduct.

By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge