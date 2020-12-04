Teen murder suspect vows to defend self in court

A Webster County man accused of murdering an 18-year-old woman plans to defend himself in court.

Eighteen-year-old Denahrrio Lewil of Fort Dodge has given notice to the court he will be defending himself in upcoming court proceedings.

He’s facing first-degree murder and attempted murder charges after police say he opened fire on a vehicle and killed Jlynn Beason.

The incident occurred September 20th in Fort Dodge.

Police say the bullets were intended for Beason’s brother, as he and Lewil had an altercation prior to the shooting.

Lewil has entered not guilty pleas to both charges and both charges will be condensed into one trial.

By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge