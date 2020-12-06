Iowa State-DePaul basketball game canceled

Iowa State’s basketball game against DePaul has been canceled. ISU officials announced cancelation of the game that was part of the Big12/Big East battle a little more than an hour before tipoff because of COVID-19 protocols in the Blue demon program.

The Cyclones are 1-1 and their next scheduled game is the annual Cy-Hawk matchup at Iowa on Friday night.

Iowa State coach Steve Prohm released the following statement:

“We are disappointed that we are unable to play this evening against DePaul. We were looking forward to playing in front of our fans for the first time this season. When this season started we knew there would likely be postponements and cancellations. Dealing with a pandemic is difficult. Even though our players are disappointed they won’t be able to play tonight, it’s also important to remember that the health and safety of the student-athletes is our No. 1 concern.”