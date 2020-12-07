IRS warns of tax scams

As the holidays approach, Iowans are being reminded to be vigilant about con artists that will call, claiming you owe back taxes.

Christopher Miller, a spokesman for the Internal Revenue Service, says even as the volume of those scam calls is beginning to slow, unsuspecting people continue to be hooked by the crooks. “We still find people are falling victim to these scams and schemes,” Miller says. “It’s a really good time to emphasize that, especially now as the online shopping season is kicking off.”

Miller says Iowans need to be on guard for this type of scam all year long, in particular, during December. Miller says, “I’m hoping that people are becoming more aware of this important message that the IRS is not going to call you out of the blue to ask you for your personal information.” He notes, the IRS is never going to demand payment over the phone for back taxes.

Miller says, “We certainly are not going to ask you to ever pay your bill by a gift card like an iTunes card.” Many of the same crooks that were using the IRS name are now pretending to be from other agencies, including Social Security, the FBI, local police departments and more.

Miller says if you get someone demanding payment over the phone, simply hang up.