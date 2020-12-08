Iowa man caught sharing files of child porn sentenced to prison

A 33-year-old central Iowa man has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Bryant Dale Voss of West Des Moines became the target of an undercover investigation in July of 2017. Agents using file sharing software were able to download multiple files of child pornography from Voss’ computer.

Investigators got a warrant for a search and discovered Voss had hundreds of images and 10 videos of child pornography that Voss had viewed and shared with others.