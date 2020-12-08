Sioux City man admits embezzling from Winnebago Tribe

A 48-year-old Sioux City man is pleading guilty to embezzling at least $22,000 from the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

According to a new release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa, Jason Ehlers was General Manager of BluStone Homes, also known as HoChunk Real Estate, which is owned by the tribe. He signed a plea agreement, admitting he stole construction supplies, drew up fake invoices and engaged in fraudulent rebate schemes. Ehlers will be sentenced later.

He could be fined up to $250,000 and sentenced to up to five years in prison on the charge.