Lehigh man going to prison for distributing meth

A Webster County man faces a federal prison sentence on a drug charge.

Seventy-two-year-old Thomas Hendrickson of Lehigh has been sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Court documents say he was involved in a meth distribution operation most of 2019. In October of last year, Hendrickson was found with nearly a pound of meth during a traffic stop.

This will be Hendrickson’s second stint in federal prison as he previously served 14 years on a federal weapons charge.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)