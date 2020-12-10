Ex-manager of Denison credit union accused of embezzlement

A second former employee of a Denison credit union has been charged with embezzlement.

The former manager of Consumer Credit Union, Janine Keim of Denison, was indicted on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City of embezzlement by a credit union employee and making false statements. Keim is accused of working with a former head teller at the Denison institution, Brenda Jensen, also of Denison, to misallocate funds from 2012 to 2018.

Jensen pleaded guilty in October in federal court to embezzlement and awaits sentencing. Keim’s arraignment hearing has been scheduled for December 16 in Federal Court in Sioux City.

(By Tanner Bickford, KDSN, Denison)