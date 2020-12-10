Finkenauer’s farewell focuses on value of public service

Democratic Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer of Cedar Rapids gave a farewell speech in the U.S. House last night.

“These laws we passed and unfortunately on some occasions don’t pass because of stalemates aren’t just dollars and cents on a page. They are affecting people’s lives,” Finkenauer said. “I hope for this body and for the American people that we can have a congress and a senate who sees that and understands the value of public service.”

Finkenauer served four years in the state legislature, then in the 2018 election, she won a seat in the U.S. House. Finkenauer was 29 years old when she took office in January of 2019, the second-youngest woman ever to serve in the U.S. House.

“I hope that young people across the country find their why and run. We need you. And when you get here, I hope you do the work,” Finkenauer said last night. “…It is about finding common ground where you can and just getting things done.”

Finkenauer lost her bid for a second term to Republican Ashley Hinson of Cedar Rapids. Hinson will be sworn into office, to represent Iowa’s first congressional district, in January.