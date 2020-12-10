Reward offered in shooting of bald eagle in Wright County

The Wright County Conservation Board’s Facebook page is reporting a reward of $2,000 will be offered to anyone who has information in the shooting of a bald eagle.

The bald eagle was found last weekend. under a bridge along the Iowa River between Rowan and Dows adjacent to the Groom Wildlife Area. X-rays showed two holes in the head of the eagle that indicates the eagle was shot.

Anyone with information on the shooting of the eagle is asked to call the Iowa DNR Tip hotline at 1-800-532-2020 or to the nearest law enforcement agency.

(By Pat Powers, KQWC, Webster City)