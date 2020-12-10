Unemployment claims jump up in last week

The number of unemployment claims shot up in the last week.

First time claims were up by nearly 5,390 in the last week and the number of continuing claims was up 9,409. Iowa Workforce Development says the increase in continuing claims was due primarily to construction and manufacturing claims from Thanksgiving week that were filed last week and were not unexpected. Construction has 2,501 new claims and manufacturing 1,293.

The information from IWD says November through February are typically the months for the most unemployment claims driven by seasonal layoffs. The agency says just more than 59% of those who filed claims said those claims were not related to COVID-19.