Reynolds would have liked Iowa to back challenge of election results in 4 states

Iowa is not among the states formally supporting a lawsuit to reverse some 2020 election results so Electoral College votes from four other states would be cast for President Trump rather than Joe Biden.

Republican Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa wasn’t invited to sign onto a brief backing the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit because Iowa has a Democratic attorney general. Reynolds says President Trump and his supporters have every right to seek the Supreme Court’s intervention and she would have liked Iowa to formally support the challenge of election results in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Reynolds also refused to give Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller permission to sign onto a brief with other Democratic attorneys general supporting the election results in those states. In 2019, Republican legislators threatened to pass a law forbidding Miller from joining multi-state legal actions and Miller agreed as a compromise to secure Reynolds’ approval before joining any multi-state case. Miller says he would not have signed onto the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit because it seeks to invalidate the votes of thousands of Americans.

Wisconsin’s attorney general has called the lawsuit an attack on our democracy and an extraordinary intrusion into how Wisconsin conducts its elections. Iowa Congressman Steve King is among the 106 House Republicans who’ve publicly supported the legal challenge of results in Wisconsin and the three other states.