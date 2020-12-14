First dose of COVID-19 vaccine delivered to U-I nurse

The state’s first shipment COVID-19 vaccine arrived this morning at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.

The plan calls for those who work with COVID patients to get the first doses — and the very first dose went to registered nurse David Conway. “I feel very excited to be the first one to receive the vaccine,” Conway said after getting the shot. He was asked how it felt and replied “excellent.”

The CEO of the U-I system says some employees may opt-out of getting the vaccine. Conway gave his coworkers some encouragement. “I’d like my colleagues to know that it was fast, it was painless, that it was the right thing to do,” according to Conway.

He has the same advice for others. “I would like the public to know that the vaccine is the right choice — and it is a great way to get ahead of this virus so that we can finally get things back to normal,” Conway said.

The U-I hospitals got 1,000 doses and the CEO says there are 1,500 people in the first priority group to get the vaccine. He says they will know from week-to-week how many doses they are getting.