Hawkeye receiver wins Big Ten offensive award

University of Iowa senior wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 28-7 win against Wisconsin.

Smith-Marsette, a Newark, New Jersey, native, caught a season-high seven passes for a career-high 140 receiving yards and two touchdowns on Saturday. It marked his second straight multi-touchdown game. His 140 receiving yards were the most by a Hawkeye wide receiver since Marvin McNutt had 151 yards against Purdue in 2011.

It was Smith-Marsette’s third career 100-yard receiving game. His receiving touchdowns of 19 and 53 yards were the 19th and 20th of his career, becoming the 18th player in school history with 20 career touchdowns. It is Smith-Marsette’s first weekly Big Ten honor.

It was announced this weekend that Iowa’s final regular season game will be at home against Michigan at 6 p.m. (CT).

The game will be televised on ESPN.