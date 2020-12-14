School enrollment drops for first time in 10 years

The Iowa Department of Education’s annual report for the fall shows enrollment in the 327 school districts dropped by 5,935 students from last year.

The Department of Education report says the 1.2% decline is the first drop in certified enrollment in ten years. Enrollment decreased at 215 school districts representing 66 percent of all public school districts in the state.

Des Moines Public Schools had the largest decrease followed by Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, Council Bluffs, Waterloo, Sioux City, Dubuque, Burlington, and West Des Moines. Enrollment is used to determine state aid to schools.

The report shows enrollment in home school assistance programs was up more than 1,632 for a total of 8,735 students. Home school students receive some services through their local school district. The total number of students in schools was 484,159.