A suburban Des Moines man is charged in the weekend murder of his wife.

Urbandale police were called to a house on Saturday night and found a woman suffering from severe head injuries. She died at the scene and was later identified as 29-year-old Mary Sample of Urbandale.

On Sunday, police arrested the victim’s husband, 35-year-old Dustin Sample. He’s charged with first-degree murder and is being held in the Polk County Jail.