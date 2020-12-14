Woman killed in accident near the Amana Colonies

The state patrol is investigating a fatal crash Sunday night in east-central Iowa’s Iowa County.

Troopers say a pickup truck and a compact car collided on U.S. Highway 151 between the Amana Colonies and Walford about 9 P.M.

The patrol report says the car’s driver entered the highway and failed to yield to the pickup’s right-of-way — and the pickup broadsided the car.

A passenger in the Prius was killed. She’s identified as 31-year-old Jessica Shulte of Upper South Amana. Both drivers were injured though condition reports weren’t released.