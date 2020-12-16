$47 million of state’s $1.2 billion in federal Covid relief unspent

The State of Iowa received $1.2 billion from the federal government to deal with pandemic-related expenses this year. Nearly $50 million of that has not been spent.

Governor Kim Reynolds today said she has a plan to distribute the final $47 million by the end of the year, as required, but she’s hoping the pandemic relief package congress may pass yet this week gives states extra time.

“That just will allow us to do it in just a more efficient and effective manner,” Reynolds said.

The governor indicated during her weekly news conference that some of the broadband grants the state awarded earlier this year were returned because companies could not find parts and complete the projects by the end of this month.

The $47 million figure includes the $21 million Reynolds had originally intended to use on computer software for state government. The U.S. Treasury’s inspector general ruled that was not an allowable expense for pandemic relief funds. Reynolds said she has a plan for how to deploy that money elsewhere, but is waiting to see if congress gives states authority to use the money in 2021.