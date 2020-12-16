Hotel Ottumwa, built in 1916, is for sale

A historic site in downtown Ottumwa is now up for sale.

The owners of Hotel Ottumwa, which was built in 1916, have decided to sell, but will maintain operations until a suitable buyer is found. The owners made their intentions of selling known in a Facebook post this week.

The hotel was purchased by the Shwartz family in 1982 and the current owners are the second generation of the Schwartz family to own and operate the hotel.

The building is on the National Register of Historic Places. In a statement, the owners said a $4 million renovation was planned, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic and aging ownership, the choice was made to sell instead.

(By Ellis Codjoe, KBIZ, Ottumwa)