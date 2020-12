A Waterloo man was killed in a farming accident Monday afternoon.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s officials identified the victim as 36-year-old Christopher Holman. According to authorities, Holman was operating farm equipment when the accident occurred around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say it appears Holman got caught by moving parts as he was attempting to break items loose from the machinery.

The accident happened on a dairy farm on the southern edge of Waterloo.

(By Elwin Huffman, KOEL, Waterloo)