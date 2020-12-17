All five charged in Fort Dodge fatal shooting plead not guilty

All five of the men facing a second-degree murder charge in a June shooting in Fort Dodge have entered not guilty pleas.

The June 16th shooting left two people dead and two others were injured but survived. Thirty-five-year-old James Davis Junior, 23-year-old Darrell L. Jones, 33-year-old Michael J. Wells, 22-year-old Jeremiah Hatten all of Fort Dodge and 55-year-old Michael J. Shivers all have entered not guilty pleas to murder.

Four of the five men have pleaded guilty to a charge of felon in possession of a weapon.

(By Rob Jones, KVFD, Fort Dodge)