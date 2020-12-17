Congressman-elect Feenstra part of request for investigation of presidential election

Iowa Congressman-elect Randy Feenstra of Hull is joining a group of 26 other incoming Republican House members in calling for an investigation of “fraudulent activities” surrounding the 2020 presidential election.

Feenstra says he signed a letter to House Speaker and Democrat Nancy Pelosi requesting the probe be launched. Feenstra says, “What we signed onto is a letter that simply says that we want Pelosi to at least investigate how the elections were done.”

Members of the nation’s Electoral College met earlier this week and cast a majority of votes for Democrat Joe Biden, but Feenstra says he and the other Republicans will wait until Congress counts those votes early next month. “Now, Congress as a body meets on January 6th and I think that’s when it will be decided on where we go from here,” Feenstra says. “I’m just simply saying, hey, let’s wait until January 6th and see how this plays out.”

Feenstra says there are still questions looming about the presidential election that need to be answered.

“I just think that we need to have a migrating path of where things are,” he says. “I think in the next three weeks, we’ll get to flush things out and we’ll know exactly where everything stands.” The letter follows multiple failed court challenges to election results in several battleground states.

Feenstra beat Democrat J.D. Scholten of Sioux City in the general election after defeating incumbent Steve King in the GOP

primary.

(By Jerry Oster, WNAX, Yankton)