Congresswoman Axne critical of governor’s move to relax COVID restrictions

Iowa Third District Representative Cindy Axne says the relaxing of COVID-19 prevention measures is confusing during a time when people should be working to slow the spread of the virus.

Governor Kim Reynolds amended her emergency order so starting today bars and restaurants can resume normal operating hours — and she is allowing higher attendance levels at events. The Democrat Congresswoman, Axne, says the governor is sending a confusing message by regularly lifting and putting in place different mitigation efforts.

“I think relaxing statewide restrictions on social gatherings now sends the wrong message to Iowans,” Axnes says, “that the December holiday season presents something like a lesser risk than Thanksgiving did and in no way, shape or form does it.” Congress is working to get a COVID-19 stimulus package passed before its deadline of Friday at midnight.

Axne says she sees widespread support from Congress to provide more rental assistance to those struggling because of the pandemic. “Making sure we keep people in their homes during these difficult times and especially here in places like Iowa where it’s the middle of winter, we’ve gotta keep people with a roof over their head,”

Axne says. Axne says she also sees support for an extension of unemployment insurance and an additional round of the paycheck protection program that helps small businesses. Axne, is the only member of Iowa’s House delegation to win re-election last month.

(By Clay Masters, Iowa Public Radio)