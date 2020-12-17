Iowa State’s Matt Campbell named Big 12 Coach of the Year

For the third time in five years Iowa State’s Matt Campbell has been named the Big 12 Conference Coach of the Year.

Campbell has elevated the Cyclone football program to unprecedented heights. This season the Cyclones became the first team in school history to claim sole possession of first place in the final conference regular-season standings, compiling a school-record eight league wins in the Big 12 Conference.

Iowa State will now compete in its first-ever Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday, facing No. 12 Oklahoma to vie for its first conference title since 1912.

There were many firsts in 2020 behind Campbell’s efforts. The Cyclones reached their highest ranking in any poll in school history (No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings) and rattled off five-straight wins over league opponents for just the second time in program history.