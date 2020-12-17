Report tries to put a number on hospital pandemic losses

This year’s pandemic will cost the state’s medical facilities $433 million in revenue this year, according to a report from the Iowa Hospital Association.

Overall, the report says Iowa’s hospitals lost more than $1.2 billion during the pandemic, but that figure was offset by federal relief. The study shows half of Iowa’s hospitals were operating in the red at the end of October.

Hospitals are also seeing an 11% drop in outpatient visits and a 24% decline in inpatient surgeries, along with the operating margins falling 29%.