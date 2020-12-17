Weekly unemployment numbers go back down

Unemployment claims dropped last week after a big spike in the previous week.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims dropped by 3,634 in the past week after a jump of nearly 5,4oo the week before. Total ongoing unemployment claims were 38,748.

Iowa Workforce Development said in its weekly report that this is the time of the year where claims tend to go up as seasonal businesses lay off workers. The report says nearly 58% of those who filed unemployment claims last week said their claims were not COVID-19 related — which is down from the prior week when 59% said the claims were not related to COVID-19.

New unemployment claims last week were down around 3,200.