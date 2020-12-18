Hawkeye football coach tests positive for COVID-19

University of Iowa head football coach Kirk Ferentz has tested positive for COVID-19 after a regularly scheduled test Thursday.

The U-I reports Ferentz is asymptomatic and will remain home until December 27th. Iowa’s game against Michigan Saturday was canceled earlier this week due to the high number of positive tests within the Michigan football program and Iowa players have the week off.

Ferentz released this statement: “We have been fortunate this season to have played eight games and to have very few positive cases.“When the team returns to practice on Tuesday, I will participate via zoom and our collective focus will be on preparing for the bowl game.”

The Hawkeye football team will learn its bowl invitation Sunday afternoon.