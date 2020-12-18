November unemployment rate drops

The state’s unemployment rate took another drop in November.

The November rate fell to 3.6% from the 3.7% reported in October. That dropped follows what have been consistent drops in the weekly ongoing unemployment numbers.

Iowa Workforce Development says the slight drop comes despite some seasonal layoffs that are normal for this time of year. There were 57,900 unemployed Iowans in November, a drop of 2,000 compared to October. That is now well below the peak of 188,000 unemployed in April as the COVID-19 outbreak hit.

The national unemployment rate fell to 6.7% in November.