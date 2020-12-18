Three accidents Thursday leave four people dead

Four people were killed in three separate accidents on Iowa’s roads Thursday.

The state patrol says a semi ran a stop sign in Hancock County at midday, hitting a car and a pickup, killing two people in the car from Britt, Bruce and Debra Kamp, and injuring two others.

About 5 p.m. on Interstate 80 in Polk County, troopers say a car collided with two other vehicles that were slowing down for congestion, killing 46-year-old James Bartels, the Altoona man driving the car.

About 8:30 pp.m. Des Moines police say a four-car crash killed a 71-year-old woman. Police say an alleged drunk driver is charged.